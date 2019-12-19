JP Nagar! Read Up On The Bulls And Bears - Tipsy Bull Is Open For Business!

JP Nagar folks, Tipsy Bull has made its way to the hood, so bring out your thinking caps and join the rodeo to get the best deals on your booze. The third location in Bangalore, this one’s on the Ring Road and welcomes you in with the familiar metal bull installation. Like the other locations, this one also works on the stock exchange model, so brush up on your demand and supply knowledge before you start ordering your drinks. The weight of your wallet depends on it! The JP Nagar Tipsy Bull has also been designed to be super Insta-friendly. No, really, lots of natural lighting, popping colours, and even a water body, this one is perfect for the ‘gram!

