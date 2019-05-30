From Machher Jhol to Kaati rolls, satisfy that Bengali food craving at these restaurants in Indiranagar.
Get Your Bengali Food Fix At These Restaurants In Indiranagar
Esplanade
With the authentic Bengali decor, Esplanade transports you to yesteryear Kolkata. Known for the authentic Bengali food they serve here, one must try the aam pora shorbot, Mocha Ghanta, Daab Chingri, Ilish Vapa, Bhetki Paturi with gorom bhaat while at Esplanade. The weaved wooden chairs reminded us of the days when our granddads used to sit on it and read newspapers.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Kitchen of Joy
If you are looking for a wide range of Bengali signature dishes and fast food, Kitchen of Joy is your place to be. From Mughali paratha to luchi ghugni to Kolkata style biryani, Kitchen of Joy is home to the best of Bengali food in Bangalore. Try their chicken cutlet priced at INR 110 and aloo chops at INR 50. The home-style cooked authentic Bengali food is what the Kitchen of Joy offers.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Chakum Chukum
Apart from a lot of fish, Bengal, especially Kolkata, is known for their street side rolls. Chakum Chukum brings Kolkatta's favorite rolls to Bangalore. Try their chicken kebab rolls, egg roll, and veg patty roll. They are crispy, filling and delicious. Apart from the rolls, they also serve biryani and wakri paranthas.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Little Orissa Restaurant
If you can't go all the way to Bengal or Orissa, you can definitely go to Little Orissa for some authentic Oriya and Bengali favorites in Bangalore. Located in Indiranagar, Little Orissa is a small home-like restaurant that serves a wide range of dishes like Fish, Mutton Handi, Rasgulla, Mutton Kosha, Chhena Poda, Prawn Curry and Chicken Curry starting at INR 40.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Bangaliana
Taste the best Fish fry, dal, aloo posto and bhetki paturi at Bangaliana, an authentic Bengali restaurant in Indiranagar. Bangaliana is one of the places in Bangalore that serves authentic Bengali food and they also deliver through Swiggy and Zomato. Starting at INR 60, taste the best of Bengali dishes here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
