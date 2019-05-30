Get Your Bengali Food Fix At These Restaurants In Indiranagar

If you are looking for a wide range of Bengali signature dishes and fast food, Kitchen of Joy is your place to be. From Mughali paratha to luchi ghugni to Kolkata style biryani, Kitchen of Joy is home to the best of Bengali food in Bangalore. Try their chicken cutlet priced at INR 110 and aloo chops at INR 50. The home-style cooked authentic Bengali food is what the Kitchen of Joy offers.

