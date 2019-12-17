Run To Maziga For Delicious Modern Indian Cuisine In Mahadevapura!

Modern Indian Cuisine only one word came into my mind when I talk about Maziga India. An award-winning progressive Indian Cuisine heads back to India by the Chef Javed Ahmed. I had an opportunity to try their 15 meals course and it was one of the best experience of curated modern cuisine. They are serving their 15-course meal at 2200 ++ tax and you have to book it advance a day to grab such delicious food. If you wanna just go and try their food you can always go for a la carte menu. Here is the list of Veg meal course I tried Chaat masala yoghurt, Veg and cheese pav, Quinoa Upma with paneer tikka, Veg cheese ball. I also tried their Anari cocktail, Banana flower dumplings with tomato, Green pea soup, Charcoal lentil pancake with mixed vegetable bharta, Chocolate gol gappa, Tandoori smoked broccoli with dumpling potatoes, Palak risotto khichdi, Veg callouts, Chefs special mango sorbet, Cheese mushroom and rice in saffron korma sauce, Veg biryani, Turmeric kulfi & Thandai Pannacotta. And after the food, they serve Thandai pannacotta a unique Mouth freshener. It’s worth spending your money to try their 15 meals course and experience the best-curated menu by one of the best chefs in the world.