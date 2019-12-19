From Artificial Jewellery To Kundan Sets, Get Them From This Tiny Shop In Sahakar Nagar

Tulsi Fashion Jewellery houses a great variety of kundan sets, polki diamond sets, and of course, tonnes and tonnes of artificial jewellery and accessories! Upon entering the store, we were greeted by an array of bright and colourful earrings – jhumkis, danglers, studs, hoops, designer hoops…you name it, and they have it. The best part being that the prices started at just INR 40!

If you want to purchase some fancy jewellery for a specific occasion while on a budget, Tulsi Fashion Jewellery has beautiful yet affordable kundan sets to choose from (bangles, necklaces, earrings) – we found elegant and understated necklaces as well as heavy and expansive ones for more festive occasions. We also found decently priced dulhan sets – which is basically bridal jewellery – in a lot of different varieties to choose from.

They also have regular jewellery if there's no weddings round the corner. And if you're inclined, they'll also pierce your ears for INR 200. For regular accessories find hair accessories like hairbands and clips, glass and metal bangles in a variety of colours, bindis, among others. They also have a collection of one – gram gold jewellery if you’re looking for something on the more expensive side.