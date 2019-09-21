Get The Perfect Pair Of Sunnies At Home With This Optician's Home Trial Service

Looking to channel your inner James Dean, Audery Hepburn, Elton John or Anna Wintour?, Udani can probably help you achieve that. A good pair of shades really makes a world of difference to your ensemble, and how.

While they have stores in town (Koramangala, MG Road, and Majestic), what we found cool was their home service. How does it work? Contact them for a home trial, and if you like, send them a picture of your face so they can curate around 20-30 pairs of sunglasses in a shape, shade, and size perfect for you. Set up a time and place, ideally your home, and try it out (with the outfits you want to pair it with if that’s how you do). At this point you can get everyone’s opinion on how ridiculous you look, but the Udani team would have brought the best options for you, so no need to worry.

Options include everything in trend (giant, colourful frames), to classics (Aviators), and some quirky options too. Our favourites included a steampunk inspired pair with side shields, and fuzzy purple Ray Ban lenses. As for the brands available, apart from Ray Bans, they have Oakley, Gucci, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and all the usual suspects. If you buy something you like at the trial, you pay for it then and there. For customised orders, they’ll deliver within the week.