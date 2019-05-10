Weaves Of Karnataka And Western Silhouettes At This Bangalore Based Online Store

Ukti Everyday is a one-stop online store that helps one indulge in their love for Indian handlooms mixed with Western patterns. Get basics like crop tops, breezy pants to dresses that are comfortable everyday wear and look like a million bucks! Each piece of clothing is handcrafted to perfection in Karnataka by local artists.

Ladies, you'd be thrilled, the dresses come with pockets! It is the perfect store to bring out the indie soul in you. It is all about colours and comfort, and the indie vibe. While you are on their website, do check out their latest collection "Weaves of Karnataka" that brings out the beauty of handlooms in western silhouettes. Try out their dresses made out of Ilkal, Udupi handlooms, Khadi with lambai embroidery amongst others that look good on any body shape/size, so they're inclusive too (did we mention that the dresses have pockets?).

If you are from, or are travelling to Bangalore and are someone who prefers to buy the product once you try it, check out their collection at Tesor, HSR Layout. Make some heads turn and stand out at your workplace or brunch with some cute apparel by Ukti.

