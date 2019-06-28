Ruffled Dupattas To Dhoti Skirt Sets: The Ultimate Guide For The Modern Indian Bride

Soumya Nandivada, a Bangalore based designer is making heads turn through her clothes for all the right reasons. Walk into her studio in Yeshwantpur and walk out with your dream wedding outfit. From a bright yellow skirt and blouse set with floral appliques and ruffled dupatta perfect for a haldi/mehendi ceremony to a dreamy teal raw silk zari embroidered backless dress for the sangeet, or a red lehenga with modern motifs and a belt to keep the dupatta in place, she makes sure you look like a dream in each and every wedding ceremony. She is known for her fit, personalisation and consultation and timely delivery. She is also budget-friendly and works according to your requirements.