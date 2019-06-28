Looking for outfits for your wedding that are not the usual sarees, lehengas and salwar kameez? Keep up with the trends and look like the fashionista you are with some trendy styles, asymmetrical silhouettes and airy outfits at your own wedding and be the #bridechilla. Check out this ultimate guide for the modern Indian bridal wear and hit these boutiques to be worry-free.
Ruffled Dupattas To Dhoti Skirt Sets: The Ultimate Guide For The Modern Indian Bride
Niharika Vivek
Niharika Vivek on Residency Road is the perfect place to go if you are looking for some offbeat designs to wear at your wedding reception, haldi or mehendi. From embellished gowns with tulle, anarkalis with studded belts, pastel pearl ruffled sarees with halter neck blouses, she makes clothes that defined the modern Indian bride. Make a statement and be yourself at your wedding with outfits from Niharhika Vivek. She has an appointment only policy, so make sure to set up a date and meet her at her studio.
Zara Umrigar
Look right out of a vintage movie as you walk down the aisle with outfits from Zara Umrigar. With classic cuts, straight silhouettes and intricate embroidery all over her gowns and dresses, you'd be the sexy new age bride. Perfect for a cocktail party or celebration night post the wedding, each outfit is a piece of art. The solid colours and intricate work on chiffons and net with off shoulder cuts, deep backs, and skirts that look like a dream, the outfits are absolutely lovely and would bring out the modern bride in you. Zara Umrigar is loved by Bollywood celebrities as well and is the perfect pick for a grand classy wedding.
Riya Kodali Design House
Riya Kodali Design House in Koramangala helps you bring your white wedding dream to life. Find a range of white wedding gowns with appliqued flowers, crystals, pearls and embellishments and also lehenga sets that are off-beat with ruffles, modern cuts, and silhouettes in hues of lavender, indigo, peaches, and pinks. Be it your sangeet, cocktail party or reception, she has an outfit for all the events and they are sure to make you look right out of a dream. You can also get custom outfits made for you and your groom and give everyone #couplegoals inspiration.
Saldanha Label
If you're looking to strike a balance between your budget, modern designs and quality for your wedding outfit, Saldanha Label in JP Nagar is our pick for you. From pastel tulle skirts with heavy embroidered blouses, organza jackets, silk bustiers and draped skirts sets, long embellished gowns to backless lehenga cholis, find an outfit for all your wedding events within a budget here. The price range starts from INR 3,000 for blouses to INR 10,000 for lehengas and upwards depending on your requirements and budget.
Soumya Nandivada
Soumya Nandivada, a Bangalore based designer is making heads turn through her clothes for all the right reasons. Walk into her studio in Yeshwantpur and walk out with your dream wedding outfit. From a bright yellow skirt and blouse set with floral appliques and ruffled dupatta perfect for a haldi/mehendi ceremony to a dreamy teal raw silk zari embroidered backless dress for the sangeet, or a red lehenga with modern motifs and a belt to keep the dupatta in place, she makes sure you look like a dream in each and every wedding ceremony. She is known for her fit, personalisation and consultation and timely delivery. She is also budget-friendly and works according to your requirements.
Sita Mikhail
If you are bored of the usual embroidery, zari and thread work and are looking for something different that goes with your style quotient, the check out Sita Mikhail in HSR Layout. Inspired by the stained glasses in Mysore palace, Sita Mikhail's outfits are embellished with stained glasses and carefully stitched on to raw silk and pure silk fabrics. Find one of a kind high-low dresses, floor-length gowns, lehengas with stained glass embellishments and make a statement. The prices start from INR 3,000 for kurtas and 1,800 for tops and goes upwards according to the outfit choice and your budget.
Armadio
Love designer wear? Want to wear an outfit from your favourite designer's collection for your wedding? Then head to Armadio in Indiranagar. Armadio is a boutique that curates and stocks up on designers such as Masaba Gupta, Anushree Reddy, Dolly J and so on. If you are weak for bold prints and fun colors like fuschia, reds, and blues, pick an outfit from Masaba Gupta and if you like understated floral motifs in pastel shades, then Anushree Reddy is your pick. Whatever your choice might be, Armadio has an outfit for you.
