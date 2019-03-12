Want Custom Engineered Suits? Call Un-Cuffed Pronto

No, we’re not talking about Iron Man or Batman suits; this is the real deal which makes James Bond, Barney Stintson and Don Draper and breaks everyone who doesn’t wear one! And since everyone is on the customised bandwagon these days, there’s no reason you shouldn’t either! Therefore soon-to-be dapper lads, simply give a call to the folks over at Un-Cuffed for your made-to-measure outfit. Oh! Hang on, they’re not just customised, they are ‘Custom Engineered Suits’. Take that, Mr Armani!

All you need to do is give them a shout out on their Facebook page here, then before you can say ‘bow-tie’, they’ll call you to get your exact requirement and fix up an appointment. The best part? You don’t need to go anywhere, they’ll come to you. When they do, they’ll arrive armed with samples of fabric, a bevy of styles depending on what you need the suit for, and of course their expertise on design and fashion. From the lapel and cuffs, to the pockets and sleeve length, they’ll almost go into NASA-style details but you can really tell that they know their stuff. And then, after a quick assessment and measurement, just leave it to the pros.

They’ve tied up with vendors and master tailors across town, tapping into their talents too. If there’s a Master who is ace at the classic suit, then rest assured they’ll get him to do yours. More the Tux guy? Fear not, only the best will make yours. Just before delivering the final product, there will be a trial to perfect the fit. If you don’t believe us, then have a look at their photographs – no models, only customers wearing suits the company has tailored for them. Who knows, you might just be in their next campaign!