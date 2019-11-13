This Place Is A Great Addition To The List Of Cool Eateries In Koramangala!

Under the coconut tree is restaurant & café located in Koramangala 5th block, as the name suggests under the coconut tree the outlet is located literally under a coconut tree. Another great addition to the list of cool eateries in Kormangala It is a multi-floor space, with huge seating capacity, with wooden tables and seating. It has a vintage style look for its ambience. All floors are air-conditioned, rich paintings on the walls of each floor. The ground floor is big compared to the other floors, on the 1st floor there is a standard size regular brick pizza oven for baking pizza’s and the top floor is lit with lamps giving a desi touch. The food menu is Continental and North Indian cuisines, a pure veg. The menu is categorized into soups, papads, burger, sandwich, pasta, salad, appetizers, pan Asian, main course, Indian bread, pizzas, dal & rice, raitas and desserts. The beverage menu is quite interesting as well, it is categorized into hot beverages, shakes on you, slushes & ice tea and aerated beverages. The shakes are thick, rich and creamy. The slushes & iced teas have a bunch of items in the list. I tried the Blueberry iced tea and it was just okayish. Excellent service, the presentation was good, things came on time, nice hospitality is shown towards the patrons by the staff.