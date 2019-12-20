Apart from learning this as skill, what we love about climbing is that it instils discipline and once you start climbing regularly, like these guys will reiterate, your strength and stamina will significantly improve. And then, no need to gym! Yaaay! At the artificial wall, you’ll learn the ropes {geddit?} of this sport — from the theoretical aspect to the hands on knotting, rappelling, how to use body tension and foot placement. Once you’re up to speed with all this, and your trainers are pleased with your ascent, head off to the real deal — the great outdoors. From the hills of Yellagiri to the rocks of Ramanagaram, unleash you new-found talent in reality for that proper high.