For all you monkeys, who love to climb — be it artificial climbing walls, cliff faces or boulders, make sure you’re part of Urban Climbers. Thank us later.
Want To Climb Right Here In HSR? Then Make Friends With This Adventurous Community
Life Is Outside
When a community of people, has a tag line that says Life Is Outside, then you know it’s got be a fun bunch to hang out with. And Urban Climbers does not disappoint on that count! With a training climbing wall right here in town, this HSR Layout-based group will kit you out will all the knowledge you need to climb anything. You’ll be like Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible. Or that’s my vision at least!
Learn The Ropes
Apart from learning this as skill, what we love about climbing is that it instils discipline and once you start climbing regularly, like these guys will reiterate, your strength and stamina will significantly improve. And then, no need to gym! Yaaay! At the artificial wall, you’ll learn the ropes {geddit?} of this sport — from the theoretical aspect to the hands on knotting, rappelling, how to use body tension and foot placement. Once you’re up to speed with all this, and your trainers are pleased with your ascent, head off to the real deal — the great outdoors. From the hills of Yellagiri to the rocks of Ramanagaram, unleash you new-found talent in reality for that proper high.
Keep Climbing
Keep an eye out on their Facebook page for pop-up sessions on knotting, training and for all their outdoor events. Oh, and if you have kids who like the ropes and rocks, make sure you pack them off to the lovely camps Urban Climbers organised through the year.
