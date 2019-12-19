Uttara Karnataka Oota: A Heaven For North Karnataka Food Lovers

Uttara Karnataka Oota aka North Karnataka meals at Kamat Swaad is an authentic North Karnataka meal served for lunch and dinner. The food is served in banana leaf and contains the following: 1. Jolada Rotti or Jowar Roti & Butter 2. Enngai palya or Brinjal curry 3. Soppina palya & Kaalu palya: curry of green leafy vegetables and horsegram curry 4. Cucumber and Onion Raita 5. Kosambari 6. Papad 7. Jhunka or dunks, a dish made of besan 8. Chutney: a spicy onion garlic chutney 9. Rice 10. Vegetable Sambar: A non spicy sambar which had drumsticks and other vegetables 11. Rasam: garlic rasam 12. Curds and buttermilk The roti with butter and curries are a deadly combo. Though you can eat up to 10 rotis easily, try to restrict to 3 or 4 rotis. This will allow you to have other dishes as well. Buttermilk is also unlimited, so you can skip water and drink buttermilk only. Once you finish the entire meal, you will definitely need time to get up from your seats. Price: 185 INR for 1 person.