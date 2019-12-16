Visit Via Milano For A Lavish Italian Sunday Brunch!

Via Milano: Looking for delectable Italian brunch? Then Via Milano at Sarjapur road is the right place to be. Why do you need to visit? In 850/-(inclusive of taxes) you are getting unlimited starters, live pasta counter, pizza on order, choice of the main course, delicious desserts and unlimited mocktails. Their a la carte menu is very limited on Sunday lunch as they have Sunday brunch buffet going on. Location:- location is little off but accessible as it is just opposite to decathlon, Sarjapur road. It has valet parking which is boon in Bangalore. * Ambience:- A large and peaceful place with a soothing ambience, live music, gentle lighting, wall decors and proper seating arrangement. This is a perfect place to go out with friends and family. You can watch live matches too as it has a giant screen. Service was excellent and the staff was courteous. * Food:- Coming to the food, * Tried " Bollywood pizza" which is a thin crust and perfectly baked pizza with a lot of veggies. * Rotoli di peperone Alla griglia- this is grilled bell pepper rolls stuffed with goat cheese. This is something new to my taste buds. * Assorted bruschetta - I loved the taste. It has mushroom, zucchini & feta, mozzarella, caramelized onions. * Spaghetti, white sauce pasta, mixed sauce pasta- Pasta is one of the comfort food for me. Loved the simple yet delicious spaghetti. White sauce paste stole the show. It was being made at live pasta counters. Mixed sauce pasta is of average taste. * Watermelon feta salad - one of the best feta salad I had in recent times. Must try one * All non-vegetarian dish is outstanding too.Scrambled egg, double egg omelette, double egg cheese omelette, grilled prawns, pizza everything... Coming to the main course I found the main course for vegetarians is a little disappointed. But for non-vegetarians it was yum. The chicken was soft tender filling... Desserts are bae here. Best Blueberry cheesecake, best Tiramisu, best Pannacotta and best tarts. * Drinks: Tried Craneberry sangria and it was Food: 4.8/5 Drinks: 5/5 Service:5/5 Ambience:5/5 Parking: Available