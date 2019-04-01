Fire Paan, Twister Potatoes And Floating Pani Puri: Here's What You Need At VV Puram, Bangalore's Food Street

Whether you recently moved to Bangalore or have been around for a while, chances are you might have heard about VV Puram. Also known as Food Street, Thindi Beedi, and Chaat Street, VV Puram is Bangalore's only food street that serves everything vegetarian. It's one of the must do things in Bangalore. The street starts bustling with restaurants, kiosks, carts, and small hole-in-the-wall shops around 5 pm and by 8 pm (especially on weekends), you'll find a large crowd eating their way through everything imaginable. We did it ourselves, and here's what we recommend that you eat at VV Puram.