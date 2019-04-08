Our Guide To Buying Summer Dresses This Season

There’s a lazy girl in all of us, and we don’t care where the dress comes from as long as it does the job. So if you’re not big on the brand, being exclusive, or splurging, hit up one of the many Central Malls in town. With pretty much everything under the sun you could possibly want to buy all under one roof, go beyond just summer dresses (AND, Levis, Jealous 21 and Honey have great options), and create a party, office, or edgy look with their range.

