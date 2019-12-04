Wine & Dine At This Beautiful Restaurant In Hsr!

Go native🍷 Gonative one of the best vegetarian restaurant in Bangalore and they have 3 outlets in Bangalore. In HSR outlet they have 4 floors with bureau( gardening items), oorjaa ( designer lamps section), Go Native restaurant with a rooftop view. Recently they have added the wine and wine cocktails to their menu. We have tried their wine cocktail with wine paired dishes it was impressive. I have visited this place on a weekend for dinner with friends, I had a chance to see the beautiful paintings by Aarohi Singh. The Wines are Chenin blanc and Cabernet shiraz Pairings: - Chenin blanc with Banana stem guntoor idli and mix veg misal pav: was excellent. - Cabernet shiraz with kathal biryani and whole-wheat pizza - Cocktails with Assorted paddu, Harabara sabudhana kebab and mini burger slider. Cocktails we tried: - Kokum rose Blizz( rose with Blizz of Kokum and lemongrass). - Khus and galangal mimosa( sparling with khus seeds and basil seeds) - Coconut berry cooler ( rose with coconut and berry coulis) - Passion fruit splash( sauvignon blanc with passion fruit and grape water). Ratings : Food:- 5/5 Service:- 5/5 Ambience:- 5/5