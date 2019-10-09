Harry Potter Admires? This Causal Dining Restaurant Cannot Be Missed At All!

Here there is something to entice everyone. This is a hidden Oasis located in the main lane of jp Nagar, nearby Vega city mall, easy to transmit. Two friends Cauldron is designed as a theme-based cafe, A Harry Potter and series theme, which has been skilfully decorated with the Harry Potter wand, with the wizard wall art, Cauldron at the entrance which creates more curious about the place, the magic lady with the cauldron painting is an outstanding idea, they have done there best to match its lavish surroundings. This cafe is definitely a treat for kids families and groupies. Must visit with your kids and collage groupie to fill your gallery space. This spectacular dining experience enables guests to enjoy great good and drinks. From tempting breakfast items, like Spanish omelette- not so heavy break-fast, stuffed-nicely minced chicken in omelette was so delicious, couldn't resist. to lunching time tarts & their unique try on burgers was up to the mark. Out of the woods - pineapple bun burger, a low carb dish pineapple was perfectly baked, the chicken patio in between was delicious. The menu will also treat us a Dinner to a range of tasty desserts, with buddy's beer - little caramel flavoured, non-alcoholic drink.