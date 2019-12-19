From Kundan Sets To Temple Jewellery, Bling It Up With This Jewellery Rental Brand

If you feel like you will definitely die attending a wedding, you’ve ended up at the right page. We’re here to tell you about Yaarna, a luxury jewellery rental brand that lets you look stunning at all the shaadis you’re invited to, without actually having to break the bank.

Curated by celebrity makeup artist Vydurya Lokesh, you’ll find gorgeous pieces here to bling up your desi outfit. Some of our favourites were a pink and white kundan necklace, a traditional choker with shades of gold and green, and a set of intricately crafted temple earrings with matching finger rings. Prices for renting these depend on the product, and the time you rent it for (usually on a 24-hour basis). Finger rings, for example, are priced from INR 350 upwards, and statement sets will set you back by around INR 1,500 to 5,000.

For your first booking, you can rent their jewellery for 36 hours, and from then you will be charged on a 24-hour basis. To rent a piece, just check out the Google Drive link in their bio, where you’ll find all their products. Once you’ve chosen your pick, just WhatsApp them and let them know which one you’ve liked. They will take a 2-day refundable deposit from you, and return 1 day’s deposit after you return their product. Currently, you'll find their products at Shachina Studio in Malleshwaram, but we heard they're looking to start their own retail space! Keep a watch out on their Instagram page for more updates.