Run Errands Or Explore The City With This Affordable And Fun Cycling Service

We are all for anything that's eco-friendly transport. And when you combine that with shedding a few calories, we are sold. That's what Yulu is doing with their bright blue dockless cycles that you can easily rent out for INR 10 for the first 30 minutes. And for every subsequent 30 minutes, it's INR 5 extra. The cycles are pretty smooth as we discovered when we took it for a spin and comes with a basket in the front. It's not built for long distance rides, but rather short under 5-kilometre trips. Unless you are the sort of person who doesn't mind puffing and puffing your way to Whitefield on a single-speed cycle. No pain, no gain, right?



It works for all sorts of people. If you are being a tourist in your own city, running that quick errand or if work is just 15 minutes from home, Yulu is for you. Download the user-friendly app to see the Yulu Zones in the city and how many bicycles are there in each of these zones. If you are living in Koramangala, Indiranagar and Bellandur-Marathahalli side, you are in luck as the cycles available are in abundance -- usually five cycles and more. Once you have located a bicycle, all you got to do is scan the QR code to unlock the smart lock and start your ride. Post ride, end the trip and pay the rental charges via the app. It's as easy as that.

