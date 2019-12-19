We love that the website also has a Featured Closet, which opens up the wardrobe of India’s top 100 fashion influencers and you can pick from their list. Of course, anyone is allowed to be part of it so be it trendy, boho, classic or even Lady Gage style OTT stuff, Zapyle lets you experiment. And what better way to experiment than get merchandise at anything between 30 to 70 per cent discounts! You can find apparel and accessories going from high-street brands like Zara and Forever New to the more luxe designers such as Prada, Louis Vuitton and Valentino at this virtual boutique. We’re currently eyeing a stunning yellow tote bag and a few of Mumbai designer Mahi Shell’s maxi dresses. Oh and the best part is, the app understands the fact that a woman needs time to fall in love with whatever she’s buying. So there’s a five-day period given to decide whether you want to keep the item you’ve bought to guarantee complete satisfaction.

Check out the website here.

Download the Android app here and the iOS one here.