Bring Home Your Grandma's Kitchen With Traditional Accessories From This Store

The whiff of spices that lingers in the air when you lift open the lid off a pot of pulao, or the heady aroma of strong filter coffee -- these things take you back in time to your granny's kitchen, where she spent hours cooking so you could go back home after the summer holidays, considerably heavier than before. This is what you will recall when you check out Zishta's store in Jayanagar.

When they started in 2016, Zishta's aim was to understand the authenticity and value of traditional kitchen equipment. They travelled to different parts of the country and partnered with rural artisans who have been working for over eight generations and still follow the age-old tradition of making these products by hand. You'll see this reflected in the products they have on display at their store. We saw everything from clay kadhais, brass coffee filters, neem-wood spice spoons and soup bowls, fry pans and pots made using black pottery from Manipur, and jugs and bottles made of copper and clay.

That's not all, though. You'll even find home decor options like copper coated iron chimes, brass lamps and home linen, too. Prices start from INR 300 and go up to INR 9,000, so even if you have a slim wallet this month, you'll still be able to pick something up.