Get a workout session and a fun stress-buster, all rolled into one hour of instructor Shaila Bhat’s energetic Zumba routines.
Burn Those Calories And Stay In Tip-Top Shape With Zumba Fitness Instructor Shaila Bhat
The 360° Workout
Zumba instructor Shaila Bhat takes classes at Cult in Indiranagar and HSR and Maxburn Fitness Studio in Koramangala. An all-round fitness junkie, Shaila loves to workout using different fitness forms such as Kettlebell, Body Pump, CrossFit and yoga, and is planning to expand her workout sessions to include a Kettlebell routine some time soon. If you’re a Zumba first-timer, don’t worry about having the skills or prior experience with the workout as Bhat curates a playlist and workout to match your pace and experience. Her sessions start with a warm-up and goes to by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for a calorie-burning dance fitness party. You will be working out to quite the playlist incorporating world music such as Salsa, Reggaeton, belly dancing, Hip Hop and maybe even a Bollywood number to keep things fresh.
Stay Fit As A Fiddle
A trained dancer and a certified Group Exercise Instructor under The Aerobics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA), Shaila began her career in fitness by integrating her passion for dance and exercise into a solid Zumba workout and has been in the freelance fitness game for over two years now. Shaila can guide you to chalk out the perfect fitness schedule, which will incorporates elements of cardio, flexibility, boosted energy and an endorphin rush. So, get in touch with her.
Shaila is planning to explore other fitness training sessions in the future, so watch out for that.
