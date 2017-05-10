Burn Those Calories And Stay In Tip-Top Shape With Zumba Fitness Instructor Shaila Bhat

Zumba instructor Shaila Bhat takes classes at Cult in Indiranagar and HSR and Maxburn Fitness Studio in Koramangala. An all-round fitness junkie, Shaila loves to workout using different fitness forms such as Kettlebell, Body Pump, CrossFit and yoga, and is planning to expand her workout sessions to include a Kettlebell routine some time soon. If you’re a Zumba first-timer, don’t worry about having the skills or prior experience with the workout as Bhat curates a playlist and workout to match your pace and experience. Her sessions start with a warm-up and goes to by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for a calorie-burning dance fitness party. You will be working out to quite the playlist incorporating world music such as Salsa, Reggaeton, belly dancing, Hip Hop and maybe even a Bollywood number to keep things fresh.