Going for a shopping bout? We’re giving you a lowdown on some of the most famous markets in Delhi, and what all they have to offer.
New In Town? Save This List Of Famous Markets & What You'll Find There
Lajpat Nagar
Recommended for: Reasonable ethnicwear, fabrics and costume jewellery. You'll find a massive range of pre-stitched, semi-stitched, and unstitched salwar suits great for everyday wear or for mass gifting during weddings at Lajpat. Our favourites are Ghoonghat Dupatta for dupattas and stoles, KC Creations and Ramjisons for fabrics, and Dolma Aunty Momos for grabbing a bite.
PS. Best to rely on metro services here as parking space and autos, both are unreliable options.
Connaught Place
Recommended For: Retail outlets of leading brands, large hub of eateries, phone covers, posters and junk jewellery. Our favourites are Cha Bar for books and chai, Shake Square for some mean milkshakes, Kalpana for gorgeous sarees, The Shop for home décor, Balujas for footwear and Mohan Singh Place to get jeans & trousers stitched.
Karol Bagh
Recommended For: Wedding shopping and cheap clothing. The market's got different streets dedicated to different categories: Gaffar Market for cheap electronic needs, Silver Street/Bank Street for traditional jewellery, and Ajmal Khan Road for inexpensive readymade garments.
Sarojini Nagar
Recommended for: Affordable fashion - be it clothing, accessories, bags or footwear. To get a great bargain, try to plan your visit on an early weekday morning, when the crowds are thin and shopkeepers are desperate to make their first sale.
Old Delhi
Recommended For: Everything! Being a large collection of markets, this place is a shopper's paradise. There's Chandni Chowk for bridal stores and street food, Nai Sadak for wholesale stationery items, Chawri Bazar for brass/copper items and invitation cards, Daryaganj for the Sunday book market, Dariba Kalan for stunning silver jewellery, Bhagirath Palace for all kinds of lights, Kucha Choudhary Market for cameras and accessories, Kinari Bazar for lace & latkans, Meena Bazaar for souvenirs and Khari Baoli for spices.
Khan Market
Recommended For: Shopping in posh stores and elegant dining options. Our favourites are Café Turtle for books and coffee, Good Earth for beautiful home décor & furnishings, Amrapali for silver jewellery and Big Chill for everything on their menu.
Nehru Place
Recommended For: Meeting all electronic and printing needs, ample fabric shops. This place has abundant computer parts, phones, accessories, DVDs, CDs, pirated software and apps, and all forms of electronic entertainment products to offer.
South Extension
Recommended For: Wedding and Indianwear for both men and women, and designer jewellery. It's divided into two parts—I & II (situated on either side of Ring Road). A few of our favourites are Nalli & Greenways for silk and handloom sarees, Frontier Raas for bridal shopping, and Tanishq for diamond jewellery.
Paharganj
Recommender For: Budget eating joints and shops full of junk jewellery, leather bags & chappals.
PS: Whether or not you’re unfamiliar with this area, we recommend taking a friend along on your visit.
GK I, M Block Market
Recommended For: Trendy apparel, faux leather bags, junk jewellery, fab footwear and plenty of fast food outlets. It's an upmarket version of Sarojini Nagar. So, the products here will be a tad more expensive, but better in quality.
Janpath
Recommended For: Junk jewellery, cheap clothing, handicrafts, artwork, trinkets, jholas, and kohlapuris
Dilli Haat
Recommended For: Handicrafts, pottery, furniture, eateries serving food from different regions of India
