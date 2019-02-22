New In Town? Save This List Of Famous Markets & What You'll Find There

Recommended for: Reasonable ethnicwear, fabrics and costume jewellery. You'll find a massive range of pre-stitched, semi-stitched, and unstitched salwar suits great for everyday wear or for mass gifting during weddings at Lajpat. Our favourites are Ghoonghat Dupatta for dupattas and stoles, KC Creations and Ramjisons for fabrics, and Dolma Aunty Momos for grabbing a bite.

PS. Best to rely on metro services here as parking space and autos, both are unreliable options.