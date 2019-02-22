New In Town? Save This List Of Famous Markets & What You'll Find There

Going for a shopping bout? We’re giving you a lowdown on some of the most famous markets in Delhi, and what all they have to offer. 

Lajpat Nagar

Recommended for: Reasonable ethnicwear, fabrics and costume jewellery. You'll find a massive range of pre-stitched, semi-stitched, and unstitched salwar suits great for everyday wear or for mass gifting during weddings at Lajpat. Our favourites are Ghoonghat Dupatta for dupattas and stoles, KC Creations and Ramjisons for fabrics, and Dolma Aunty Momos for grabbing a bite. 

PS. Best to rely on metro services here as parking space and autos, both are unreliable options.  

Lajpat Nagar Market



Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

    Connaught Place

    Recommended For: Retail outlets of leading brands, large hub of eateries, phone covers, posters and junk jewellery. Our favourites are Cha Bar for books and chai, Shake Square for some mean milkshakes, Kalpana for gorgeous sarees, The Shop for home décor, Balujas for footwear and Mohan Singh Place to get jeans & trousers stitched.  

    Connaught Place

    New Delhi

      Karol Bagh

      Recommended For: Wedding shopping and cheap clothing. The market's got different streets dedicated to different categories: Gaffar Market for cheap electronic needs, Silver Street/Bank Street for traditional jewellery, and Ajmal Khan Road for inexpensive readymade garments.

      Karol Bagh Market

      

      Karol Bagh, New Delhi

        Sarojini Nagar

        Recommended for: Affordable fashion - be it clothing, accessories, bags or footwear. To get a great bargain, try to plan your visit on an early weekday morning, when the crowds are thin and shopkeepers are desperate to make their first sale.

        Sarojini Nagar Market

        Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

          Old Delhi

          Recommended For: Everything! Being a large collection of markets, this place is a shopper's paradise. There's Chandni Chowk for bridal stores and street food, Nai Sadak for wholesale stationery items, Chawri Bazar for brass/copper items and invitation cards, Daryaganj for the Sunday book market, Dariba Kalan for stunning silver jewellery, Bhagirath Palace for all kinds of lights, Kucha Choudhary Market for cameras and accessories, Kinari Bazar for lace & latkans, Meena Bazaar for souvenirs and Khari Baoli for spices. 

          Chandni Chowk

          New Delhi

            Khan Market

            Recommended For: Shopping in posh stores and elegant dining options. Our favourites are Café Turtle for books and coffee, Good Earth for beautiful home décor & furnishings, Amrapali for silver jewellery and Big Chill for everything on their menu.

            Khan Market

            Rabindra Nagar, Khan Market, New Delhi

              Nehru Place

              Recommended For: Meeting all electronic and printing needs, ample fabric shops. This place has abundant computer parts, phones, accessories, DVDs, CDs, pirated software and apps, and all forms of electronic entertainment products to offer. 

              Nehru Place Market

              

              60, Market Road, Nehru Place, New Delhi

                South Extension

                Recommended For: Wedding and Indianwear for both men and women, and designer jewellery. It's divided into two parts—I & II (situated on either side of Ring Road). A few of our favourites are Nalli & Greenways for silk and handloom sarees, Frontier Raas for bridal shopping, and Tanishq for diamond jewellery.

                South Extension - 1 Market

                South Extension Part 1, Ring Road, New Delhi

                  Paharganj

                  Recommender For: Budget eating joints and shops full of junk jewellery, leather bags & chappals.

                  PS: Whether or not you’re unfamiliar with this area, we recommend taking a friend along on your visit.

                  Paharganj

                  New Delhi

                    GK I, M Block Market

                    Recommended For: Trendy apparel, faux leather bags, junk jewellery, fab footwear and plenty of fast food outlets. It's an upmarket version of Sarojini Nagar. So, the products here will be a tad more expensive, but better in quality. 

                    M Block Market

                    Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

                      Janpath

                      Recommended For: Junk jewellery, cheap clothing, handicrafts, artwork, trinkets, jholas, and kohlapuris

                      Janpath Market

                      

                      Janpath Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

                        Dilli Haat

                        Recommended For: Handicrafts, pottery, furniture, eateries serving food from different regions of India

                        Dilli Haat

                        Sri Aurobindo Marg, INA, New Delhi

