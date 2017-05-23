Shampoo, Cigarettes, Pizza: Get It All 24/7 At This Golf Course Road Shop

This place is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and it's super stocked! From packaged snacks to chocolates and candy and a little section for toiletries because you could need shampoo at 2am, add hot dogs, fries, biryanis and pizzas that are heat and serve and that's the ultimate 24x7 store! Oh wait, they have bakery stuff, cold pressed juices and for balance, ciggies too!