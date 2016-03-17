Finding time to go biking during the day can be hard, and at night, well we wouldn’t recommend it. And if you aren’t a regular cyclist, there are the unwanted obstacles of crazy traffic and lack of space. However if you’re looking to improve your cycling game, and get a good cardio workout, then you should check out these five gyms that offer spinning and indoor cycling classes.
Move Up a Gear with These 4 Spinning Classes in Delhi
Blue Cycling & Fitness
This fitness studio in Noida has a series of fitness classes and activities, chief among them being the RPM cycling class. This cardio indoor cycling class can be availed for 30 or 45 minutes, with a professional instructor guiding and motivating you along the way.
Price: INR 12,000 for three months {with a personal trainer}
- for 3-month subscription.: ₹ 12000
Gold’s Gym
Gold’s Gym in Gold Souk Mall offers regular spinning classes, with an instructor. There is no specific charge for the class, just sign up as a Gold’s Gym member and you can access the class as and when you desire.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 8000
Fitness Fusion
Fitness Fusion is a specialist pilates studio that does not have group spinning classes, but they do offer one-on-one instruction for indoor cycling. The classes happen four to five times a week, with an individual instructor. You have to go to the studio in person to register.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 10000
RDX
Sign up for the plethora of classes at RDX, from kickboxing and weight lifting to yoga. Once you’ve signed up for a month you can participate in the spinning classes that take place twice a week. There are multiple RDX facilities splattered across Delhi.
