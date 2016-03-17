Move Up a Gear with These 4 Spinning Classes in Delhi

Finding time to go biking during the day can be hard, and at night, well we wouldn’t recommend it. And if you aren’t a regular cyclist, there are the unwanted obstacles of crazy traffic and lack of space. However if you’re looking to improve your cycling game, and get a good cardio workout, then you should check out these five gyms that offer spinning and indoor cycling classes.

Blue Cycling & Fitness

This fitness studio in Noida has a series of fitness classes and activities, chief among them being the RPM cycling class. This cardio indoor cycling class can be availed for 30 or 45 minutes, with a professional instructor guiding and motivating you along the way.

Price: INR 12,000 for three months {with a personal trainer}

2nd Floor, Wave City Center, Sector 18, Noida

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym in Gold Souk Mall offers regular spinning classes, with an instructor. There is no specific charge for the class, just sign up as a Gold’s Gym member and you can access the class as and when you desire.

3rd Floor, Gold Souk Mall, Sushant Lok 1, Sector 43, Gurgaon

Fitness Fusion

Fitness Fusion is a specialist pilates studio that does not have group spinning classes, but they do offer one-on-one instruction for indoor cycling. The classes happen four to five times a week, with an individual instructor. You have to go to the studio in person to register.

1, Shanti Kunj, Church Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

RDX

Sign up for the plethora of classes at RDX, from kickboxing and weight lifting to yoga. Once you’ve signed up for a month you can participate in the spinning classes that take place twice a week. There are multiple RDX facilities splattered across Delhi.


New Colony Road, Rattan Garden, Shivpuri Extension, Sector 7, Gurgaon

