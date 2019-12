The Delhi Public Library has quite a few branches around the city, including a Braille library, making the joy of reading accessible to most of the population. One of their larger branches is in Sarojini Nagar, with two large rooms for reference books, one for books that you can borrow, and even a separate area for kids.

Though their English literature collection is not that exhaustive, they have a huge assortment of material in regional languages, including Hindi.

If you do want to borrow, you’ll have to sign up to be a member at INR 20, after which you’ll be issued a borrower card.

Price: Access is free of charge, membership at INR 20.