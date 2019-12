For centuries, people have flocked to the famous Laad Bazaar, a kilometre-long strip branching off the Charminar, for their varied shopping needs. Renowned for its lacquer bangles studded with artificial diamonds, the market is a rich repository of traditional wear, like saris, cheap jewellery and, of course, wedding-related items.

Take a stroll through the strip and you’ll be beckoned by a bevy of shopkeepers, each vying for your attention. Every shopkeeper expects you to bargain, though expect a thorough rebuttal with their humorous Hyderabadi wit. It’s a load of fun, especially during the month of Ramzaan, when the whole area is decked with dazzling lights and fragrance.

Plus all the delicious food to gorge on!

Where: Kachiguda, Hyderabad {walking from Charminar}