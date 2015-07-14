We’re always trying to eat fresh, but if you have to get home after a hard day’s work and get to combining spices, and then follow up with cooking, it can take up half your night. We scoured the city for places that have already done step 1 for you; all you need to do is pop those lamb chops into the frying pan or the oven. Here’s to some fresh meat eats.
6 Places to Get Ready-To-Cook Marinated Meats
The Taste
This grocery store cum meat shop has the tastiest lamb chops, pork chops and a whole array of ready-to-eat treats such as Buffalo wings, chilli chicken, pork ribs, and some mean pork masala sausages.
Kallu Meat Shop
This one’s great for Indian snacks like chicken malai tikka, Hot Chicken, Masala Chicken, and Crunchy Chicken. They also do a pretty good chili chicken. The marinades are made on a daily basis, and the meat just needs to be heated.
Green Chick Chop
Green Chick Chop for all things chicken; tandoori chicken, tangri kebabs, burra kebabs, and haryali kebabs, amongst many others. They also have a small section for fish and seafood.
Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Modern Bazaar
Modern Bazaar has an entire section dedicated to just meat and delicatessen. Choose from a variety of chicken, mutton and seafood, marinated in delicious spices.
Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.
Empire the Meat Shop
For marinated mutton, pork and chicken, few places beat Empire Meat Shop’s variety. From lime pudina seekh and malai tikka, to tangri kebabs, if you’re looking for yummy cocktail snacks, they’ve got your back.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The Fresh Meat Co
The guys behind The Kitchen {we miss!} in Khan Market have started their own gourmet meat store in West Delhi. The Fresh Meat Co offers a range of certified clean meats, hygienically displayed with various ingredients; cheese, condiments, homemade sauces, pickles, cooking sauces and fresh bread. They do customised marinades, as per your spice preferences, for chicken and fish.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Comments (0)