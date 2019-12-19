Authentic Japanese Ingredients At Yamato-Ya In Safdarjung Enclave

Japanese food is a rarity in the city and can be obscenely overpriced at the few places that do genuine fare. The way around is to get on your feet and roll your own sushi by getting home the raw ingredients from Yamato-Ya – believe us, these will make all the difference to your culinary abilities.

Their soya sauce, wasabi, smoked salmon and sashimi are quite the runway stars.

Another reason the store stands out is because of its hygiene standards, especially because things can get murky around tenderloin, octopus, squids and co. at lesser-known places.