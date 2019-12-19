Authentic Japanese Ingredients At Yamato-Ya In Safdarjung Enclave

We found a Japanese convenience store that stocks processed meats, fish, condiments, kitchenware, toiletries and all that you need to put together a decent meal {without the Indian-ness creeping in}.
Yamato-Ya In Safdarjung Enclave
Nearest Metro Station: R.K Puram
Shortcut
Do You Mis{o} It Too?
Japanese food is a rarity in the city and can be obscenely overpriced at the few places that do genuine fare. The way around is to get on your feet and roll your own sushi by getting home the raw ingredients from Yamato-Ya – believe us, these will make all the difference to your culinary abilities.
Their soya sauce, wasabi, smoked salmon and sashimi are quite the runway stars.
Another reason the store stands out is because of its hygiene standards, especially because things can get murky around tenderloin, octopus, squids and co. at lesser-known places.
So We’re Thinking…
After you’ve done your shopping from Yamato-Ya, you can also make a pit stop at the nearby INA market for more everyday food supplies {masalas, veggies and paraphernalia} or hop over to Dilli Haat to quickly pick up pretty place mats that’ll bring out your sushi very well.
