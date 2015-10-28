In this city, expect the unexpected. This time round, that means restaurants that you thought you couldn’t get take out from, but actually can.
5 Restaurants That You Never Knew Delivered
Fork You
Them buns have, and always will be, our go-to comfort food, and considering you can dig in while lounging about in your PJs just ups the comfort factor. Go for their classic tenderloin burger, or better yet- make your own {helloooo bacon}.
Contact: 011 33106457
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Gulati Restaurant
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Elma’s Bakery, Bar & Kitchen
Gone are the days when you needed to trudge to the inner lanes of Hauz Khas to get your fix of red velvet cake and apple pie. Just order in instead- especially on days you’re down and out. Dessert can fix anything; we vouch for it.
Contact: 011 26521020, +91 9711117516
Follow them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Cafe DIVA
DIVA hardly ever does wrong. Whether you go for their risotto, pizza, perhaps a steak, or the Mrs. K’s dahi mutton- you’ll finish full and satiated. Might we suggest you reserve this for a girls night, or a casual dinner where you’re playing host?
Contact: 011 41011948
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Chaayos
Wouldn’t you like to have a whole variety of tea delivered to you, in quaint cardboard kettles that keep it warm and are pleasing to the eye? We think it’d be mighty helpful for a high tea arrangement. Throw in a bunch of cookies {we recommend their oatmeal ones} and you’re good to go.
Find your nearest outlet here and follow them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
