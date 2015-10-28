5 Restaurants That You Never Knew Delivered

In this city, expect the unexpected. This time round, that means restaurants that you thought you couldn’t get take out from, but actually can.

Fork You

Them buns have, and always will be, our go-to comfort food, and considering you can dig in while lounging about in your PJs just ups the comfort factor. Go for their classic tenderloin burger, or better yet- make your own {helloooo bacon}.

Contact: 011 33106457

Find out more here

30, 1st Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Gulati Restaurant

Bookmark this Pandara Road gem for all your fancy dinner parties and have some of the city’s best butter chicken and galouti kebabs delivered right to your table. Plus? No more waiting for a table.

Contact: 011 23388836

Find out more here

6, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

Elma’s Bakery, Bar & Kitchen

Gone are the days when you needed to trudge to the inner lanes of Hauz Khas to get your fix of red velvet cake and apple pie. Just order in instead- especially on days you’re down and out. Dessert can fix anything; we vouch for it.

Contact: 011 26521020, +91 9711117516



31, 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Road, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Cafe DIVA

DIVA hardly ever does wrong. Whether you go for their risotto, pizza, perhaps a steak, or the Mrs. K’s dahi mutton- you’ll finish full and satiated. Might we suggest you reserve this for a girls night, or a casual dinner where you’re playing host?

Contact: 011 41011948

Find out more here

N-8, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Chaayos

Wouldn’t you like to have a whole variety of tea delivered to you, in quaint cardboard kettles that keep it warm and are pleasing to the eye? We think it’d be mighty helpful for a high tea arrangement. Throw in a bunch of cookies {we recommend their oatmeal ones} and you’re good to go.

Find your nearest outlet here

DLF Galaxy IT Park, Sector 62, Noida

