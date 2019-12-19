Catch Up With Your Crew & Eat All Things Cheesy At This Cafe In Ghaziabad

Someone had once said, "Good things come in small packages," and I couldn't agree more. Quirky Perky Cafe is a cute food truck located in Ghaziabad with a lot of good plates to offer. It has a covered seating area around the truck (and also on the rooftop).

When it comes to food, you will have plenty of options to choose from. Although, let us tell you that the place only serves vegetarian options (but epic vegetarian options that won't disappoint non-vegetarians).

To start with, you should definitely try their Mexican Cheesy Rolly-Polly's, Mexican Kaun Jar that has sweet corn, bell peppers, sour cream, and salsa garnished with sriracha sauce. Moving on to the main course, we were absolutely in love with their High on Mushroom Pizza and Cheese Ecstasy Pizza. Oh, and did we tell you that you can choose your own toppings? Also, we absolutely loved their quesadillas (so, do not give this a miss).

From their beverages section, do yourself a favour and opt for their Dhoka LIIT (it's of course, a dhoka, and we wish all dhokas are as awesome as this one!).