The Park is a renowned brand that has plenty of loyal customers, and in Delhi it finds its space in Connaught Place. This hotel offers the best of comfort, luxury and since it's centrally located, it makes everything highly accessible for those visiting.
In The City For A Work Conference? Stay At This CP Hotel
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Designed in a way that combines modern architecture with guest-friendly necessities, The Park has slowly but surely become the go-to hotel for those coming in the city for business meetings or those who fancy a luxury staycation. With five types of rooms ranging from luxury to residence accommodations, this property has a total of 220 rooms so that you'll always find a room suited for your needs. The residence rooms are on two floors with jacuzzi and a 24 hour butler at your service. Talk about getting treated like a king!
The Park has been built keeping in mind the elements of nature, and the restaurants are named accordingly – Agni, that is known for its drinks and epic dance floor; Aqua, the Italian special restaurant by the pool, with stunning night view; Mist, their coffee shop that’s open 24 hours to satiate your post midnight hunger pangs; And Fire, the luxury fine dining eatery that does fantastic Indian cuisine.
All that food and the comfort offered at this hotel is sure to spoil you silly, and you’ll probably never leave the city to explore.
We're hear that the check-in procedure is a bit slow and cumbersome.
Get a view of the Jantar Mantar from one of their banquet halls, Mantra or just host a party there!
