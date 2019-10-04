Gorge On Jhol Momo, Nutella Momo & Ema Datchi At This Himalayan Kitchen In CP

If you've been looking to eat the yummiest of momos (that aren't the usual street-side ones), and delicious noodles, Yeti in Connaught Place is the restaurant that you should be heading to for a hearty meal.

As you enter, you'll be welcomed by warm interiors that will instantly light up your mood and you might just end up clicking plenty of pictures for your Instagram. Similarly, their food and plating looks way too pretty to eat (I stared at my plate for a few seconds before I ate it all).

I opted for their Thenthuk (Eastern - Tibet style hand-pulled noodle soup), then tried their Spicy Fried Chicken, Jhol Momos (it was tasty to another level), and finally, ordered the Yeti Veg Platter (Aloo Sadeko, Bhuteko Chana, Wai Wai Sadeko, and Tingmo).

By this time, I was officially in a food coma. And guess what? It doesn't end here. Their very polite sever, Akash insisted that I should try their Nutella momo called Yomari. At first, since I do not have a sweet tooth, I thought of giving it a miss but glad that I didn't. The dumpling melts in your mouth and the best part is that it has the perfect balance of sweetness and doesn't give you a crazy sugar rush.

For drinks, you should definitely try their Yeti Special or Ming Magical, and you'll definitely love every sip of these.