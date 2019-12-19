This Hidden Gem In Noida Offers Some Amazing Delicacies

Baby dragon a multicuisine restaurant & bar visited here for lunch with friends. Visited here for the first time and it was a great time here they have a very decent & charming ambience & interiors with live screen for matches & they even have a bar in 2nd floor with a great variety of alcohol. Food was delicious the best thing in food was chicken changezi it very good, the chicken was fresh spices were in perfect ratio. We liked it so much that we have ordered it 2 times. We had Dalmakhani which was creamy & had a charcoal flavour it was nice. White sauce pasta: It was amazing. The taste was really tasty. Fried Rice: They were good with loads of veggies. & Rice was if good quality Dahi ke Sholay: Crispy bread filled with curd and diced cut veggies. I would recommend this amazing restaurant must visit here with family & friends