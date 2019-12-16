A Huge Movie-Esque Bar With Varied Food Options In Aerocity!

Liv Bar: You won't break a sweat to spot it at the edge of the lower ground floor of Worldmark 1, their huge bar that is straight out of a movie scene makes it easier to do so. A bar counter with skilled bartenders and a display as such is welcome that every visitor deserves and Liv doesn't disappoint in that aspect. Regarding food, it has a superb menu that comes with customizable options and none of them disappoints. We had the Chicken Croquettes, Pollo Pesto Pizza, Lamb Bolognese Spaghetti, Chicken Wings, a Red Burger with Lamb Patty which is fully customizable and Fried Squid that's named Calamares. The Croquettes were filled with cheese and chicken and served as the perfect starter before moving on to the Pollo Pesto Pizza which was a surprise package given that it looks blank look but packs taste. Lamb Bolognese was very well made and served, and the Calamares was an experiment that went well because of the quality of preparation. It was the first time that I was trying squid and I had my doubts, but after taking the first crispy bite of it, I understood that it was a risk worth taking. The star of the show goes to the Burger, well presented and superbly made, the Burgers are Liv's USP and they maintain it. Now the decor and ambience, Liv utilizes the height of the space it has really well with a small seating area that is cosy but not congested, there's a huge bar, I think I mentioned it before, but I'm sorry I can't stop praising it again and again. Coming to the drinks, for alcohol, there's no shortage of choices, for cocktails, there's again an option of customizing as per your own preference and that's what increases the satisfaction quotient. To sum it all, Liv is a fantastic destination, for any occasion and any mood. You're going to have a satisfactory exit and visit again.