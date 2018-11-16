Road-Tripping To Jaipur? Drop By Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar For Lunch

My Jaipur trip is never complete without visiting Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar (LMB). For those who like food without garlic or onion even, this old (around 48 years) and famous restaurant is the perfect place. LMB is a tourist attraction. It's one of the most famous restaurants in the city, and people with a sweet tooth always spot by this place every time they are in Jaipur. A heads up, this place is no longer a sweet shop, but a proper restaurant now. The restaurant is on the main road and close to the market area. So next time you are in Jaipur, don't forget to try the scrumptious food served here. The menu and the taste of the food stand true to authentic Rajasthani food. You can locate this vegetarian restaurant in Johari Bazaar. Their Rajasthani Thali is the bestseller here. Their Dal Baati Churma is yummy. Also, try buttermilk (it's thick like lassi). The sweet shop offers a wide range of sweets. They have a variety of local sweets, but they are a little on the expensive side. Try Ghevar of Jaipur, a famous delicacy. The ambience is lively, and there's Rajasthani cultural work on the walls. Note: It's very difficult to find parking here. And there's space crunch otherwise, as well, you will have to ask people to stand or make way so that you can reach the empty table. On weekdays, car parking is available on the road, but expect traffic during peak hours. Also, carry cash, they don't accept card payments.