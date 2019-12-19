A Meal At Burma Burma Is Incomplete Without Their Signature White Tea

If you are like me, someone who doesn’t have a clue about Burmese cuisine, then Burma Burma is the right place to begin your food journey. And the new outlet at DLF Mall of India is a pleasure for the eyes and the palate. The light chairs and walls decorated with mandalas give you a flavour of what the neighbouring country is like. From the time I sat down, my eyes were on the beautiful glass kettle. While browsing through the menu, it was decided that we would end our meal with some nice green tea. The meal began with roasted sunflower seeds. And then we got to eat samosa in a tangy, delectable soup - Samuza Hincho. With this, we had the famous Mandalay Laphet Thoke which is a tea leaf salad, and unique to Burma. The fresh mix of fermented tea leaves, fried garlic, nuts, sesame seeds, tomato, and lettuce was quite delicious. As per the menu, 80% of the tea production in Burma is used in making laphet. For those who yearn for meat, there is a mock meat salad too. Among the popular dishes here are steamed buns or Paukse and sticky grilled rice or Kowni Ghin. But skipping these, we had a bowl of the famous Burma Burma Oh No Khowsuey. The signature bowl meal of coconut milk stirred with lemongrass, tamarind, and diced Asian vegetables, served with an array of toppings is perhaps what makes Burma Burma the hot spot for diners. Then came the yummy Durian Ice Cream. The forbidden Asian fruit, Durian, is churned into hand-made ice cream and is only available here. This dessert is truly a culinary art. But the reason we are going back is for the teas. The huge variety can be quite a mind-boggling experience, but we loved the infused orange in the white tea. With excellent presentation as you can see the tea being made in the kettle on your table, this is perhaps the most aromatic treat that you can give yourself. While the food is flavourful, it is a little on the spicy side, but it’s the tea that brings an unforgettable zing to the meal.