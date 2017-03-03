We Went To A Luxury Home Décor Store & Picked Out Things Under INR 999

Ten-Second Takeaway

We don’t know about you, but going to Address Home, a luxury home décor store, and asking them to show us everything they’ve got for under INR 999 sure was fun for us. The best part was that instead of throwing us nasty looks, the staff happily accommodated our request.

Address Home creates and curates home décor products under their own signature lines and themed collections every season. Cushion covers, bed linen, crockery, sculptures, wall décor—they have the chicest selection in everything and we picked out things we loved that won’t burn holes in your pocket.

Gold Candle Stand

Price: INR 690

Fleur Wall Art

Price: INR 490 – INR 990 {small & medium}

Buy online here.

Pisces Convex & Concave Fish

Price: INR 990

Buy online here.

Exotic Flowers

Price: INR 290 – INR 990 {Single sticks of orchids, lilies, hydrangea, pomegranate pearls, magnolia, etc.}

Buy online here.

Floral Candle Votive

Price: INR 590 – INR 850

Buy online here.

Nizam Table Ware

Price: INR 550 – INR 990 {Portion bowl and cup & saucer set}

Buy online here and here.