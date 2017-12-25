The week has been long and work has been hard. So here we are, sending good trip vibes {yes, that’s a thing} towards you with a must-do trek-list for this winter. So clear your schedule and get those 4x4s ready!
10 Treks To Try If You're Up For Some Adventure This Winter
Kuari Pass
A snowy trek that has us all drooling rainbows, Kuari Pass is one of the prettiest Himalayan regions that’s accessible during the winters. After its first bout of snow at the end of December is when we recommend you pack your stuff and brave the ranges. The trail has a different view from every different spot, so make sure you go enough of the way to experience it all.
Nearest Station: Dehradun
Trail: Tali Top to Kuari Pass
Time Taken: 33 kms over 5 days
Distance from Delhi: 235 kms to Haridwar
Find out more here.
Brahmatal
Brahmatal is one of those rare, winter treks that has just the right amount of snow. The lake, ensconced within the toes of the great mounts, freezes and provides close access to the peaks at around 7,000 ft. A drive to Lohajung from Kathgodam {via train from Delhi} will bring you to a four-day trek. You will find a trail full of rhododendron trees, bridges and a panoramic view of the Himalayas.
Nearest Station: Kathgodam
Trail: Lohajung—Bekaltal—Brahmatal—Daldum—Lohanjung
Time Taken: 18 kms over 4 days
Distance from Delhi: 285 kms
Find out more here.
Chakrata
Just an eight-hour drive from Delhi, Chakrata is best enjoyed during the winters in all its natural beauty. It’s relatively unexplored, and, as a hill station, has all the joys of dense forests and a magnificent view. Rhodo trees dot the slopes and this area is perfect for some skiing and trekking. This trek is to Tiger Falls, which is the second-highest waterfall in the country logging in at 312 ft. You’ll catch glimpses of Banderpoonch Massif, the Sarga and Rohini peaks.
Nearest Station: Dehradun
Trail: Chakrata to Tiger Falls
Time Taken: 5 kms over 1 day
Distance from Delhi: 311 kms
Kedarkantha
Before the trek even begins, it’s the drive to Kedarkantha that will win your heart, with pit stops at Mussoorie, Nowgaon, Purola, Mori and Naitwar. This trek has the cutest campsites {Juda-ka-Talab and Kedarkantha base} in the midst of evergreen pine trees. The paved pathways are a dream, and you’ll see shepherds, mountain farms and dilapidated huts along the way. It gets windy, so pack warm clothes.
Nearest Station: Dehradun
Trail: Sankri—Juda-ka-Talab—Kedarkantha base—Peak—Hargaon—Sankri
Time Taken: 20 kms over 4 days
Distance from Delhi: 400 kms to Sankri
Find out more here.
Chandrashila Trek
The best option for a long weekend getaway, Chandrashila is home to the highest Shiva Temple at Tunganath. The trek begins at Chopta, sometimes called mini-Switzerland for reasons that will become obvious. The views and amazing weather during winter are enough to get you out of Delhi for a bit. Open blue skies and pink-red flowers await you. May we suggest an alt kind of date with bae?
Nearest Station: Haridwar
Trail: Chopta to Tunganath
Time Taken: 3 kms over 1 day
Distance from Delhi: 400 kms to Kund
Find out more here.
Lamayuru to Kongski La Base
Want a fairytale that involves lots of snow? This can be your answer. This is a wild adventure across a massive ice river and is a short trek that has gained a lot of popularity recently. It takes you past some of the ancient monasteries of Ladakh and starts at Lamayuru {a five-hour drive from Leh}. We recommend that you stay a day in Leh to get acclimatised. We promise you some scenic, secluded villages and steep, long descents, but the hero of this story is definitely the river walk.
Nearest Station: Udhampur
Trail: Lamayuru—Wanla—Hinju—Kongski La Base—Leh
Time Taken: 26 kms over 3 days
Distance from Delhi: 1,250 kms
Find out more here.
Biharinath Hill
Winter in Bengal is the most pleasant weather to trek in; when the ambient temperature is comfortably low, without any drastic extremes. Biharinath Hills is for those who love the countryside, greenery and the rustic agrarian culture. Tribal villages are distributed throughout with dots of palash and shimul flowers. There is a low incline, and you won’t see much of the mountains but on the flip side, you don’t need to pack too much equipment. See you there this month?
Nearest Station: Raniganj
Trail: Shiva Temple, Raniganj— Biharinath—Raniganj
Time Taken: 7 kms over 2 days
Distance from Delhi: 1,280 kms
Find out more here.
Sandakphu
One of the most pretty Himalayan treks, this really hits the spot during winters. You’ll catch a glimpse of the Kanchenjunga peaks, Kumbhakarna and Mount Padim, along with the Annapurna range. Though you can travel here to trek during any season, in winter you get a clearer view and an unbeatable sunrise to go along with it. Rocky terrain and green meadows provide a stark diversity that will calm your mind.
Nearest Station: New Jalpaiguri
Trail: Maneybhanjan—Tumling—Kalipokhri—Sandakphu
Time Taken: 31 kms over 3 days
Distance from Delhi: 1,570 kms
Find out more here.
Siang Valley
The North-East is stunning with a number of exciting treks, one of them being the Siang Valley Trek in Arunachal Pradesh. It starts from Dibrugarh, and takes you through Yembung, Marying, Ponging, Milang, Sessen, and Peaka Modi before coming to the Siang Valley. The lush valley and neighbouring hills are home to the fascinating Adi tribe, the original trible of Arunachal. The trek let’s you see the Tsangpo river and other gorgeous sights.
Nearest Station: Dibrugarh
Trail: Dibrugarh-Marying-Sessen-Peaka Modi-Siang Valley
Time Taken: 7 Days
Distance From Delhi: 2,323.9 km
Find out more here.
Prashar Lake
The Prashar Lake trek is a gorgeous one in Himachal Pradesh. The high altitude offers views of snow capped mountains and takes you to the stunning Prashar Lake, serene and calm, it’s honestly worth the effort to just get to this spot. You can visit the three-storied pagoda along the lake, where the famous sage Prashar once meditated. It’s especially popular for it’s natural beauty and the peace and quiet of the area. Perfect for a weekend trek from Delhi.
Nearest Station: Mandi
Trail: Mandi-Baggi-Prashar Lake
Time Taken: 8 km from Baggi village over 2-3 Days
Distance From Delhi: 488.5 km
Find out more here.
Comments (0)