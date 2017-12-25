10 Treks To Try If You're Up For Some Adventure This Winter

Winter in Bengal is the most pleasant weather to trek in; when the ambient temperature is comfortably low, without any drastic extremes. Biharinath Hills is for those who love the countryside, greenery and the rustic agrarian culture. Tribal villages are distributed throughout with dots of palash and shimul flowers. There is a low incline, and you won’t see much of the mountains but on the flip side, you don’t need to pack too much equipment. See you there this month?

Nearest Station: Raniganj

Trail: Shiva Temple, Raniganj— Biharinath—Raniganj

Time Taken: 7 kms over 2 days

Distance from Delhi: 1,280 kms

