A Coffee Lover? This New Place Should Be The Next To Visit On Your Radar

Never understood (until today) the big deal about the coffee addiction and reason behind the phrase "There is nothing as too much coffee." Krittivas, the founder of Kaffa Cerrado, carrying a degree in finance, he was inclined towards the second most widely consumed beverage in the world and took upon the calling. Tasted the following types of coffee : 1. Espresso: A shot of black home blended coffee, belonging to India, Brazil and Ethiopia. It had a bitter and sour taste. Price: 115 rs + taxes. 2. Iced Americano: Americano over ice. The brewing time differs with the type of process like for ice brewing it might be as low as 30 seconds and hot could be 13 hours, to give a perspective. Price: 155 rs +taxes. 3. Macchiato: Espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk. Coffee sourced from Salvador, Central America. Price: 155 rs + taxes. 4. Iced latte: Latte over ice, coffee sourced from Colombia. Price 190 rs + taxes. Kaffa is a jungle in Africa while Cerrado is a coffee growing area in Brazil. This is an ideal place for coffee lovers and offers great food options to go with your coffee. They source from across the world to ensure that the best quality is served to the customers. P.S.: If Krittivas is around, ask him to put you up in the guest list for the next coffee roasting workshop hosted by him. It's totally worth your time. Location: B-6/5, Ground Floor, Local Shopping Complex, Safdarjung Enclave. It is in the same space as Bombaykery and Big Fat Sandwich. The brand has many more branches to cater to maximum clientele.