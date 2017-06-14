Mirrors, Doorknobs & Cabinets: You'll Find These Gems At The Best Prices In Amar Colony

While Kirti Nagar is the name that springs up almost immediately at the mere mention of furniture shopping in Delhi, we feel that Amar Colony has the kind of old-school furniture that is perfect if you want to infuse your home with some colonial style, with a sprinkling of vintage here and there.

Be warned though, there are no stores that’ll make this a comfortable shopping experience. What you will find though is a tarpaulin covered lane with an assortment of furniture and décor pieces piled atop each other. Best part—you can score a really good bargain if you’ve got good negotiating skills.