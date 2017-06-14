Mirrors, Doorknobs & Cabinets: You'll Find These Gems At The Best Prices In Amar Colony

While Kirti Nagar is the name that springs up almost immediately at the mere mention of furniture shopping in Delhi, we feel that Amar Colony has the kind of old-school furniture that is perfect if you want to infuse your home with some colonial style, with a sprinkling of vintage here and there.

Be warned though, there are no stores that’ll make this a comfortable shopping experience. What you will find though is a tarpaulin covered lane with an assortment of furniture and décor pieces piled atop each other. Best part—you can score a really good bargain if you’ve got good negotiating skills.

Distressed And Colonial-Style Furniture

Who would’ve thought weathered, worn-down, really old furniture would make such a big comeback that people would be willing to pay ridiculous amounts of money to get something that resembled what our grandparents would have gladly handed down to us?

Amar Colony can be your saving grace if you want to add the distressed look to your home in the form of side tables, corner tables, cabinets, and more, that too with a pop of colour!

Looking for something that looks like it belongs from the time of British colonial rule in India? Pick up the coffee tables and benches with typical long legs and colourful tiles fixed to them.

Markets

Amar Colony Furniture Market

4.0

Near Khalsa School, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

    Mirrors And Dressers

    The frames and dressers you’ll find here can add a dash of spunk or class, depending on the kind you pick. Want a statement mirror in your space? Get one of the huge intricately carved ones in distressed cyan, lavender, or even yellow and let it take over one side of you room. Looking for something beautiful, yet not so in-your-face? Get the plain wooden ones with a gorgeous tile set on top.

    Vintage Finds

    While quite a lot of furniture and décor items you find here are vintage-looking, there’s one shop in particular, called Gianiji Furniture {Shop No. A-30}, where you can look for a friendly Mr Tari Singh who will gladly show you all his real vintage collectibles. From a 100-year old charkha, a four-poster bed carved in Calcutta back in the day, and a nostalgia-inducing money box, this place is treasure trove for all you folks who love all things vintage.

    There are a couple of other shops that keep really unique vintage items {a marine telescope, for example}, so we suggest you walk around and chat with the shopkeepers who will happily take you through their collection.

    Furniture Stores

    Gianiji Antiques & Furniture

    3.5

    Shop A-30, Amar Colony Furniture market, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

    Doorknobs And Knick Knacks

    There are plenty of show-pieces and décor items you can score in the market, if you have the patience to squeeze yourself into the narrow spaces and look for barely-empty spaces where something might be nonchalantly placed.

    If your budget is lower than low, you can at least get yourself an assortment of some gorgeous ceramic door knobs to give your drawers a makeover.

    Rajasthani-Style Cabinets And Chests

    It’s not just the British-era furniture you can score in this market—to add a touch of royalty to your space {without having to spend like them}, check out the many wooden chests and cabinets with brass knobs & handles, Rajasthani artwork, and intricate metal plating.

    There’s a large variety of these chests and cabinets you can find here, but none of these will be in a separate section for you to find—step into each ‘shop’, look up, down, over, and under, and you might just find yourself something truly stunning.