Check Out All The Cool Things We Found In Amar Colony's Furniture Market

Markets

Amar Colony Furniture Market

Lajpat Nagar - 4, New Delhi
4.0

Near Khalsa School, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

Great For

We recently visited the furniture market in Amar Colony, which is the place to be if you're planning to revamp your home. From colonial style furniture, distressed chalk paint design, statement mirror frames to literally everything antique.
Better yet, if you’re looking for things more on the unique side, something you know you won’t find a copy of at your friend’s house, or something that has a story, look no further.

The only thing you need is a little bit of patience and an observant eye.

To give you a sneakpeak, here are some really cool things we found at the furniture market!

Rocking Ganesha Showpiece

Price: INR 1,000 (approx.)

Charkha

Price: INR 6,000

Four Poster Bed With Carved Frame

Price: INR 20,000

 

Vintage Gramophone

Price: INR 3,000

Vintage Brass Telephone

Price: INR 2,500

Train Station Clocks

Price: INR 800 – 1,750

Coloured Glass Lamps

Price: INR 2,000

Cup & Saucer Set

Price: On request

Old-School Money Box

Price: INR 4,000

Miniature Boat

Price: INR 1,000

Lock & Key

Price: INR 450-550

Dead Man Ash Tray

Price: INR 1,200

Old Monk Bottle Holder

Price: On request

