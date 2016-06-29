We don’t promise a Thorpe Park adventure, but then again, who can?
#LBBPicks: Amusement Parks In Delhi NCR For A Fun Weekend
Worlds Of Wonder
Speaking of the infallible Shop-Eat-Play entertainment complex formula, Noida’s Entertainment City gave us Worlds of Wonder, the Play bit of the triad, an amusement park with about 20 rides and a fully functional water park with six separate rides of its own. Go on then, pay them a visit; there’s enough wonder to go around.
Price: INR 450 for children, INR 690 for adults, INR 200 for senior citizens {rates vary for the amusement park and the water park}
Jurasik Park Inn
21 rides, 32 dinosaurs, six slides; are you convinced yet? If not, maybe the Dinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus at the entrance can draw you in. A day at Jurasik Park gains you access to their numerous attractions, including the water park, amusement park, food court, go karting, and lots of eating options. They also offer rooms for those who want to stay for multiple days.
Price: Starting at INR 750 for a single entry on weekdays, INR 500 for children under 13
Adventure Island
Yes, it’s a little out of the way. But seriously, go here at least once; the rides are insanely fun. They’ve got over 20 rides to choose from, and these include everything from roller coasters to bumper cars, and even a couple of water rides. They also have their own lake!
Price: INR 550 – 600 for children, INR 650 – 700 for adults, INR 350 for senior citizens {rates vary for weekdays and weekends}
Appu Ghar: Oysters Beach
An oldie but a goodie {yeah, we heard that scoff}. Appu Ghar’s swanky new digs, Gurgaon-side, already has a water park, Oysters Beach, up and running. They’ve got musical performances every Friday night, DJs spinning tunes on Saturday evenings and Zumba fitness sessions over the weekend. And, one can also relax at the spa there after a tiring day at the park. Read more here.
Price: INR 600 for children and senior citizens, INR 1,000 – 1,200 for adults
Fun N Food Village
One of Delhi’s oldest amusement parks, this offers our two favourite things {yes, we mean fun and food}. Let out your inner dolphin at the gigantic pools and the tall, colourful slides. The food at the park is bound to keep you satiated and energetic for the next round of rides.
