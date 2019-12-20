An Ideal Spot To Hang-Out With Your Bae In This Cold Winter Evening!

As winter is just around the corner it’s a perfect time to sip a soothing cup of Hot Chocolate and spend quality time with your bae. The Mad Teapot in Shahpur Jat is one of the best cafes and is super cute as well. Interior of the cafe is a visual delight inspired by Enid Blyton’s novel which takes you back to fairyland. This cafe is perfect for all your Insta posts and is the ideal spot for heart-to-heart conversations that go on forever. You can try a whole lot of dishes on the menu like The Magician’s Salad Party, The Faraway Sandwich, Tom & Olives Mischief, The Adventure of Miss Evergreen and The Snow White Pasta are just the best food to order. They also serve amazing coffee (both hot and cold) and have a wide range of tea (if you are a tea lover). To end your perfect evening just order lemon tea loaf and cupcakes are super yummy. We have got you all the information here. So, head to this alluring café and make the most of it.