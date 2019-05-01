Antidot: A Perfect Place For Amazing Cocktails & Good Food

I recently visited Antidot Waterbar Cafe. The place is huge with two floors and a terrace which is best for your evening or night chilling plans. Classy decor and nice ambience. I tried their new "Beer Cocktails" which were fantastic for the summers especially, so refreshing and boozy. I liked the appetizers and main-course and my recommended dishes will be - Chicken canapes (must order), Chicken nuggets, Roasted garlic chicken dimsums, Mutton seekh doner, Grilled fish with lemon butter sauce (must try), and in dessert Tiramisu. All the dishes were tasteful and palatable. They serve great sheesha too, but the cocktails were the highlight. Antidot has water sprinklers all over the rooftop making it comfy and little water flowing over the pebbles on the sides of the seating area and water table for the bar which is damn attractive. I really liked the concept of "Waterbar". It's a must go place to chill out with your buddies or to go for a romantic date night. Dj and Live music will make it more enjoyable.