This New, Insta-Worthy Decor Store & Cafe Is A Hipster Dream Come True

Artisan Lab in GK, N-Block is one of the most beautiful and well-thought out (both concept and design wise) spaces we've come across in a while. The whole experience of browsing through their decor, having lunch here, and just chilling at this part cafe, part store, made our reporting Tuesday so much better.

Started by sisters Neimat and Noor Sethi, the idea behind Artisan Lab is to create a space where you can take a break, slow down, and just be (with a side of their Burnt Cheescake, of course). Slowing down here could mean anything from checking out their adorable terrariums and mini ecosystems (starting at INR 1200), to grabbing a coffee at their small but sweet cafe and obviously, Instagram-ming away (just how pretty is the table under the arched section?!)

The store is actually two airy floors full of the prettiest cushion covers (INR 1690), edgy showpieces, ceramics (INR 590), and other home accents. While Noor takes care of the decor bit, Neimat heads the cafe and kitchen that occupies a space on the second floor.

On our trip to Artisan Lab, we tried the Truffle Scrambled Eggs on Toast (so fluffy, so light, and creamy too), corn with chilli and lime, and the super refreshing Artisan Lab Lemonade (this comes with a mint and lemon-infused ice cube). All of these dishes only made us love the place even more. Another one of our favourites was the Burnt Cheesecake with strawberry compote. This smooth, and creamy cake is honestly a divine meal in itself. We also loved that it was not too sweet.