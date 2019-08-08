Treat Yourself To Some Amazing Dishes Only At Big Chill

Food, ambience, service! Was super happy to hear that “The Big Chill” cafe was opening up in Gurgaon. Couldn’t go here earlier but at last, we were there. We celebrated a birthday here and oh boy, everything was perfect! -The food was lip-smacking- bruschetta ( made with pesto sauce and was delicious) -Brotchen Pizza Roll Chicken- must try pizza rolls with yum filling of onion, tomato, capsicum and melted cheese! -Aglio Olio - a must-have if you are in TBC -Banana Killer Chiller- a twist to the banana shake -Choco Oreo Shake - another must-have if you are in TBC oh! the end was with a pastry( since we were counting calories, so this is what we choose) and glad we chose Gooey Choco Cake 🍰