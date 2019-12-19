Attend School With Your Dog At K9

K9 is open for all, and holds experience in working with month-old pups right up to 15-year-old seniors. They also have certain batches specifically designed for the young ones, so they learn socialisation early within controlled environments.

Apart from behaviour counselling {a boon for dog-parents struggling to understand their pets}, the K9 facility also houses a one-of-its-kind dog gym, which seeks to introduce activities like weight-pulling and wall climbing, and also includes a massive pool for hydrotherapy. Talk about being ‘ruff and tough’?

The centre focuses on the involvement of the owner along with dog, so the lessons benefit both sides.