Love Pav Bhaaji? Head To Rajouri Garden For A Delicious Plate Or Two

You could actually eat a lot more here {if you still have an appetite after their Pav Bhaji} since their menu is quite elaborate. Although we didn’t experiment as much and stuck to the usual, we absolutely loved their golgappas. The water was done to perfection and had the right amount of sourness and wasn’t unbearably spicy. There is a queue at the pani puri stall though. Unless you’re ready to fist fight for your turn, you will have to wait at least five minutes before you get your hands on some.