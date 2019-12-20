On a shopping expedition in Rajouri Garden? Take a break from all that heavy lifting and treat yourself to some good ol’ chatpata chaat. Well, Atul Chaat is your go-to place here.
Love Pav Bhaaji? Head To Rajouri Garden For A Delicious Plate Or Two
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJOURI GARDEN
Pav-ssibly Yummy
If you do manage to brave the flocks of people at this humble little chaat joint, you have to order their Pav Bhaji. They’re famous for it and for good reason. With the perfect blend of flavours and masalas and the right amount of onion as garnish, we think their bhaji is done just right. The pav melted in our mouth and it had the perfect amount of butter on it. Have it steaming hot though, it’ll serve its purpose better.
What Else Could You Eat?
You could actually eat a lot more here {if you still have an appetite after their Pav Bhaji} since their menu is quite elaborate. Although we didn’t experiment as much and stuck to the usual, we absolutely loved their golgappas. The water was done to perfection and had the right amount of sourness and wasn’t unbearably spicy. There is a queue at the pani puri stall though. Unless you’re ready to fist fight for your turn, you will have to wait at least five minutes before you get your hands on some.
So, We're Saying...
We all love chaat, especially when it’s done the way Atul does it. We definitely recommend a pit stop here if you find yourself in West Delhi.
