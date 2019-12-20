Discover an array of exciting chinese flavours that come together in the most innovative ways , in a setting of twinkling chandeliers and glamorous interiors. That is what you treat yourself to, at the newly launched restaurant, Yi Jing, at Sheraton New Delhi. Don’t miss out on the creative cocktails , while you watch their Chef’s make magic and expect to start your meal in the trademark red-and-gold royalty with a welcoming cup of aromatic jasmine tea.

For those looking to celebrate a special occasion, they offer a Private Dining Room with an “Emperor’s Table” to seat sixteen and its own exclusive bar. The “Golden Bird Cage” with its resplendent chandelier provides a warm and idyllic setting for get-togethers around a table for eight. Yi Jing’s lounge bar is wonderfully laid back with comfortable seating, uplifting music, cocktails and dim sums to crave for. Best part? This luxury dining experience won’t leave a burning hole in your pocket! So, plan a trip to Yi Jing with bae, or a great foodie group of friends or family.

Recommended picks: Peking Duck, Pork Belly, Lotus Stem Char Sui Dumpling, Seafood Tobiko Dumpling, Sichuan-Style Crispy Prawns, Chilli Green Bean with Sichuan Pepper, Garlic Lamb Ribs With Dried Chilli and Pepper, Wok-Fried Silken Tofu, Crab in Chilli Bean Sauce, Candy Floss and Whiskey Flambee.