Authentic French Food At This Pretty Restaurant, Reve

If you keen to try authentic French cuisine in Delhi then Reve in Aerocity is the perfect place. Whether dining with family or your loved one this restaurant has some really appetizing and flavoursome dishes. Beautiful rustic decor, comfortable seating, light music and great hospitality. I recommend you to try their- French onion soup, Cognac flambeed tiger prawns with vegetables spaghetti, garlic and herb grilled chicken skewers and the Chicken Ala Kiev. Don't forget to nibble on the breadbasket that they serve. The service is very quick and the servers and very professional and welcoming!